Experience the Bioluminescent Water Phenomenon around Vancouver

Next week, visitors to Vancouver will have an increased chance of witnessing the mesmerizing glow-in-the-dark water phenomenon. This dazzling sparkle, predominantly blue in color, can only be seen at night but not every night. The luminescence is caused by dinoflagellates, a type of marine phytoplankton or algae, that emit light as a defense mechanism against predators or disturbance.

Wherever there is disturbance in the ocean, such as tossing a rock, swirling a stick, or swimming, bioluminescent water can be observed. There are various spots around Vancouver, both near the city and a short drive away, where this phenomenon can be observed.

To witness the bioluminescent water at its best, it is advisable to seek out locations far away from light pollution, particularly a few days before or after a full moon. The presence of algae blooms also enhances the chances of witnessing this spectacle.

Interestingly, a new moon is considered ideal for experiencing the glow-in-the-dark water phenomenon. On August 16, a Micro New Moon will darken the sky, further increasing the likelihood of witnessing bioluminescence. This also presents an excellent opportunity for stargazing.

August holds several notable lunar events. The month began with the Super Sturgeon Moon, which captivated locals with its grandeur. Towards the end of the month, on August 30, there will be a rare occurrence of a Super Blue Moon, combining the features of both a Supermoon and a Blue Moon.

So, if you’re looking for a truly enchanting experience, make sure to explore the shores of Vancouver and immerse yourself in the magical world of bioluminescent water.