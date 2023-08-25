New Study Raises Concerns About Herbicide’s Impact on Male Reproductive Health

Researchers from Kasturba Medical College (KMC) and Yenepoya Research Center have recently published a study highlighting the potential risks of clethodim, a widely used herbicide, on male reproductive health. The study utilized laboratory mice to explore the effects of clethodim exposure and found a range of concerning outcomes including a reduction in testicular weight, decreased germ cell population, lower levels of testosterone, abnormalities in sperm, and compromised embryo development.

These findings raise concerns about the impact of clethodim-based herbicides on male reproductive function and early embryonic development. As a result, the researchers emphasize the need for greater awareness and examination of the implications of these herbicides on human health and the environment. The study’s lead investigator, Guruprasad Kalthur, suggests that further investigation and reconsideration of the use of such herbicides are necessary to ensure the well-being of both humans and the environment.

The study also highlights the importance of molecular-level screenings to understand the potential effects of herbicides on human and environmental health. Keshava Prasad, a professor and deputy director at the Yenepoya Research Center, emphasizes the urgent need for comprehensive testing of clethodim and improved standards in the formulation of new herbicides.

The research also underscores the worrisome connection between environmental pollutants and compromised sperm function, a pressing concern in recent years. Herbicides are essential for human prosperity and play a crucial role in modern life. The widespread use of mice as mammalian models in health research further emphasizes the significance of this study across various fields.

The co-author of the study, Raj Kannan, an expert in stem cells and cancer from Mayo Clinic, USA, emphasizes the urgent need for comprehensive testing and reevaluation of clethodim application. Padmaraj Hegde, the Dean of KMC, highlights the pivotal role of such studies in improving the reproductive health of future generations.

This study opens the door for further research on the broader impacts of clethodim exposure across different species, including humans. The Vice Chancellor of MAHE, Venkatesh, stresses the importance of well-informed decisions regarding herbicide use in preserving human health and the environment. Ultimately, this research raises important concerns about the potential consequences of clethodim-based herbicides and highlights the need for further investigation and more cautious use of these chemicals.

