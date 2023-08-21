Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes into Moon After Uncontrolled Orbit

Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon after spinning into an uncontrolled orbit, according to the country’s Roscosmos space agency. The pilotless spacecraft was aiming to be the first ever to land on the south pole of the moon, where scientists believe there could be important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. It had been expected to land on Monday.

Roscosmos reported losing contact with the Luna-25 on Saturday after the spacecraft encountered difficulties and experienced an “abnormal situation.” The agency stated in a released statement that the craft “moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon.”

The Luna-25 was in a race with an Indian spacecraft, which was launched on July 14, to be the first to reach the moon’s south pole. Both were anticipated to reach the moon between August 21 and 23. This lunar mission was Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. Currently, only three governments have achieved successful moon landings: the Soviet Union, the United States, and China.

Scientists have shown particular interest in the lunar south pole due to its potentially frozen water-rich rock deposits in the permanently shadowed polar craters. These resources could be transformed into air and rocket fuel for future explorers. However, previous attempts by India in 2019 to land at the south pole ended in failure when the spacecraft crashed.

Roscosmos aimed to demonstrate that Russia is still capable of delivering payloads to the moon and to ensure the country’s guaranteed access to the moon’s surface. Sanctions imposed on Russia, following its actions in Ukraine, have affected its space program and made it more challenging to access Western technology.

Initially, the Luna-25 was intended to carry a small moon rover, but this idea was abandoned to reduce the weight of the craft and improve its reliability. The spacecraft was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East on August 10, which is a significant project for Russian President Vladimir Putin in his efforts to establish Russia as a space superpower.