Unusual Celestial Events to Watch Out For This Week

The Night Sky This Week: December 11-17, 2023

This week promises to be an exciting one for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts as several extraordinary celestial events are set to occur in the night sky. Here’s what you need to know:

Monday, December 11: Rare Asteroid Occultation of Betelgeuse

Tonight, at approximately 8:17 p.m. EST, the bright red supergiant star, Betelgeuse, will disappear from view behind the asteroid 319 Leona. This once-in-a-few-decades event will cause Betelgeuse’s light to be blocked for a few seconds, creating a unique “ring of fire” annular eclipse effect. However, this celestial spectacle will only be visible from a narrow path stretching from Asia to Florida and Mexico through southern Europe.

Tuesday, December 12: New Moon

Today, at 18:32 EST, the moon will enter its new phase, making it invisible in the sky. However, as the week progresses, a delicate crescent moon will start to emerge in the post-sunset sky.

Wednesday, December 13: Mercury Retrograde

From today until January 1, 2024, Mercury will appear to move backward in the sky due to its elliptical orbit around the sun. This phenomenon, known as apparent retrograde motion, occurs when the Earth overtakes Mercury during its orbit. While it has no significance to human life, it is an interesting astronomical phenomenon to observe.

Wednesday/Thursday, December 13/14: Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks

Get ready for one of the best meteor showers of the year! The Geminid meteor shower will reach its peak during these nights, with up to 150 multicolored meteors visible per hour. To catch this celestial spectacle, find a clear, dark sky and look towards the constellation Gemini. The absence of the moon will provide optimal conditions for viewing.

Object Of The Week: The Magellanic Clouds

For those in the southern hemisphere, this week offers a unique opportunity to observe the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds (LMC and SMC) – two dwarf galaxies orbiting the Milky Way. Named after Ferdinand Magellan, the Portuguese mariner, these galaxies can be seen from a distance of 160,000 and 200,000 light-years, respectively.

Remember to consult online planetariums for more precise information regarding the visibility of these events in your specific location. Enjoy exploring the night sky and may you have clear skies for your stargazing adventures!