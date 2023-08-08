Auction of Iconic “The Professionals” Ford Capri

A highly sought-after Ford Capri, famous for its appearance in the hit TV series “The Professionals,” is currently up for auction. This iconic vehicle, known as the car you always promised yourself, was a major success for Ford, with over 1.9 million models produced over a span of 17 years.

The Ford Capri currently on sale is a 1986 model and is said to be in near mint-condition. The current bidding stands at £10,000, and interested buyers have just two days left to make an offer. This performance car is equipped with a powerful 2.8-litre V6 injection engine, producing 158bhp.

Featuring a sleek coupe design with stylish graphics, Recaro sports seats, and a five-speed gearbox, the Ford Capri is a visually appealing vehicle. It has had two previous owners, with the second owner regularly driving it locally and having it serviced by a trusted family friend who is a mechanic.

Despite its age, this vehicle has accumulated less than 60,000 miles in its 36 years of existence. It is described as mechanically sound and currently holds a valid MoT. The current seller acquired the car as a gift when his wife’s grandmother stopped driving in 2020. The seller has also performed some cosmetic work on the car, resulting in its excellent condition.

“The Professionals,” a popular ITV series that aired from 1977 to 1983, prominently featured the Ford Capri 3.0 S, particularly the Mark III model and one Mk II. The character Bodie drove a silver version, while Doyle drove a gold model. Both of these cars have previously been sold at auction.

The auction for this rare Ford Capri is being held by Car and Classic. It presents a unique opportunity for fans of the TV series and car enthusiasts alike to own a piece of automotive history.