Australia to Experience Rare Celestial Event: Super Blue Moon

Australia is gearing up for a truly special celestial occurrence in the coming weeks. On August 31, a super blue moon will grace the night sky, blending two remarkable phenomena.

A “blue moon” denotes a full moon that appears within the same calendar month following a previous full moon. Contrary to its name, a blue moon doesn’t actually turn blue. The term originated from various sources, including an old expression for something impossible and a way to designate the infrequent 13th full moon in an agricultural year.

Conversely, a super moon is a full moon that emerges when it orbits closest to Earth. It can appear up to 14% larger than a regular full moon and occurs multiple times throughout the year.

The convergence of these two events into a super blue moon happens approximately once a decade, as noted by NASA. We will not witness another occurrence until May 2026 for a blue moon, and 2029 for a super blue moon.

To miss this rare spectacle would mean waiting quite a while for another opportunity to witness it. Consequently, it is imperative to mark your calendars and keep an eye on the skies come August 31st. Prepare for the mesmerizing sight of a super blue moon illuminating the Australian night.