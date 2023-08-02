Sinosignias: Unique and Valuable Tokenized Artwork

Sinosignias are symbols that resemble eastern language characters, designed as Web 3 Top Level Domains (TLDs) on the Handshake Blockchain. They are not actual characters, but they hold significance as tokenized artwork. Each Sino Amazon possesses its own distinct Sinosignia, which represents commitment, oath, bond, and seal.

When these two components are combined, they create a multiplier effect in terms of security and utility. As a pair, Sinosignias are impossible to steal and offer more benefits than they would individually, contributing to their overall value.

The concept of Sinosignias originated when the author was securing country-centric domains for the .9jacom program. While unintentionally acquiring domains with names like “vladthepondsailor,” they sought a partnership with an artist to merge these tokenized collections with the domains. Unfortunately, they were unable to find a suitable artist for the collaboration.

Inspired by artwork featuring women warriors in ancient East Asian attire found on Pinterest, the author decided to create their own artwork for Sinosignias. They acquired domains that resembled eastern language characters and began the process of developing a variety of images that aligned with their desired narrative.

Numerous AI models and providers, including DALLE E and Stable Diffusion, were experimented with to create the artwork. After thorough testing, DreamStudio was determined to be the most effective implementation of Stable Diffusion. However, the assistance of an artist was still required to enhance the image quality.

Ultimately, the author chose Midjourney’s flagship product as their preferred provider. Throughout the journey, they faced challenges and setbacks, but their determination to bring Sinosignias to life remained unwavering.

In summary, Sinosignias offer a unique and valuable product that unites tokenized artwork with symbolic representations. Through their distinctive design and secure nature, Sinosignias hold inherent worth in the digital landscape.