Xerneas and Yveltal: New Moves and Analysis

Yveltal’s new move, Oblivion Wing, has mixed reviews. In Master League, it sacrifices Dark or Fighting coverage, making it less viable compared to other options. However, it shines in Ultra League, where it can take down several opponents effectively.

On the other hand, Xerneas becomes a formidable Pokémon in raids with its new STAB fast move. It outshines Yveltal and is a great choice for raid battles.

Yveltal and Xerneas have similar stats in Ultra and Master Leagues, making them both bulkier than other popular picks. Yveltal’s Dark/Flying typing is less susceptible to weaknesses in Master League compared to Tyranitar’s weaker typing. However, Xerneas’ stats make it the highest CP and stat product non-Mega Fairy in the game, making it an exceptional choice for Master League battles.

Let’s take a closer look at their moves. Yveltal’s fast moves include Snarl, Sucker Punch, and Gust. While Gust deals high damage, Snarl is usually the preferred option for Yveltal.

Yveltal’s charge moves consist of Dark Pulse, Oblivion Wing, Psychic, Hurricane, Focus Blast, and Hyper Beam. Previously, it performed well with Snarl/Dark Pulse/Focus Blast. Dark Pulse offers excellent coverage against Giratina, Mewtwo, and other popular picks. However, Yveltal struggles against Fairies, Dragons, and other strong opponents.

Oblivion Wing provides different coverage, but it’s challenging to find room for it in Yveltal’s moveset. While it deals more damage to neutral targets, it weakens Yveltal’s performance against certain opponents. Overall, Oblivion Wing is a sidegrade that doesn’t offer a significant advantage in Master League battles.

In Ultra League, Oblivion Wing becomes a more valuable move due to the number of Grass, Bug, and Fighting types in that league. But regardless, Dark Pulse remains a strong option against Cresselia.

In conclusion, Xerneas’ new move makes it a superior choice for raids compared to Yveltal. Yveltal’s performance depends on the league, with Ultra League being its best fit. Both Pokémon have their strengths and weaknesses, so it’s important to consider the specific battle circumstances when choosing the best moveset for them.