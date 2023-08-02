Artificial Intelligence Improves Efficiency of Breast Cancer Screenings

A recent study conducted in Sweden has shown that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency of breast cancer screenings. This large-scale trial tested AI technology in real-time on over 80,000 women, providing promising results for the future of cancer detection and treatment.

Unlike previous studies that relied on old medical records, this trial implemented AI technology in real-life scenarios with actual patients. The results, published in the Lancet Oncology, revealed that the integration of AI into practice is both safe and beneficial. The AI system assisted in detecting approximately 20% more cancers than the combined efforts of two radiologists. Furthermore, it demonstrated a comparable rate of false positives, highlighting its accuracy in identifying potential cases.

The study also demonstrated that AI can reduce the workload for radiologists. Although the exact number of hours saved was not measured, it is estimated that the technology reduced screen reading time by about 44%, thus providing much-needed relief to the strained medical workforce.

The next step in the research is to evaluate the impact of AI on cancer care. Ongoing studies in Sweden aim to determine whether the additional cancers detected by the AI system are meaningful and potentially harmful. Additionally, researchers will investigate whether the technology can help reduce the number of aggressive and deadly “interval cancers” found between screenings.

The careful evaluation of AI is crucial, as earlier versions of computer-aided detection utilizing less advanced AI resulted in an increase in false positives and unnecessary procedures. Thus, further research is necessary to ensure that AI is both safe and effective in improving healthcare outcomes.

Although the immediate effects of this study are expected to primarily benefit Europe and Australia, where breast cancer screenings involve a team of two radiologists, there are still valuable lessons to be learned for the United States. The algorithms used in the study showed promise in stratifying women by cancer risk, allowing for the prioritization of high-risk cases. This has the potential to expedite treatment and enhance patient outcomes.

Despite concerns about AI replacing radiologists, the reality is that AI is meant to complement the expertise of doctors, not replace them. Rigorous studies are needed to demonstrate that AI technology actually enhances patient health. Radiologists will continue to play an essential role in cancer detection and treatment until such evidence is presented.