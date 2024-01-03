A Plague Tale: Innocence Now Free on Epic Games Store

Experience the Gripping Tale of Amicia and Hugo

In a thrilling turn of events, the Epic Games Store is offering A Plague Tale: Innocence as its penultimate daily giveaway. Developed by Asobo Studio, this adventure title takes you on a journey through a plague-ravaged Kingdom of France, following the story of Amicia and her younger brother Hugo. Now, for a limited time, you have the opportunity to claim a copy of the game and keep it forever.

A Plague Tale: Innocence, released in 2019, immerses players in a world engulfed by a mysterious plague from medieval times. As Amicia and Hugo, you find yourselves being pursued by the Inquisition, who mistakenly believe that you are responsible for the rat plague infesting the kingdom. Survival relies on your ability to navigate through swarms of rats using fire and light, while evading the relentless soldiers of the Inquisition.

The game’s developer describes this title as a tale of innocence lost. Set in the year 1348, Amicia and Hugo must rely on their bond as siblings as they face unimaginable horrors while trying to escape the grasp of the Inquisition. Will they overcome the challenges and find safety in a world consumed by darkness?

A Plague Tale: Innocence is available for free on the Epic Games Store until January 4 at 8 a.m. PT. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the gripping narrative and unique gameplay of this critically acclaimed title.

FAQ

What is A Plague Tale: Innocence?

A Plague Tale: Innocence is an adventure game developed by Asobo Studio. Set in a plague-ridden medieval France, the game follows the journey of siblings Amicia and Hugo as they evade the Inquisition and navigate through swarms of rats.

How long can I claim A Plague Tale: Innocence for free?

You can claim A Plague Tale: Innocence for free on the Epic Games Store until January 4 at 8 a.m. PT.

What platforms is the game available on?

A Plague Tale: Innocence is available on various platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Is there a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence?

Yes, Asobo Studio released a sequel titled A Plague Tale: Requiem in 2022. The sequel continues the story and expands on the gameplay of the original game.