The Impact of Space Command Headquarters on Colorado Springs Real Estate

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
The establishment of a permanent Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs has the potential to stimulate office and industrial development to accommodate Department of Defense (DOD) contractors, which could also lead to increased home construction and sales for Space Command personnel.

Experts in the local real estate industry suggest that factors such as population growth, quality of life, and the arrival of other employers will also contribute to commercial and housing growth in the area. However, the specific impact on the real estate industry remains uncertain.

The presence of more personnel and DOD contractors in the area is expected to drive the demand for office space near the headquarters. Potential locations for this development include the Colorado Springs Airport’s Peak Innovation Park, which is adjacent to Peterson Space Force Base. Other office projects could also arise in the Powers Boulevard corridor or even as far away as the Catalyst Campus office complex in downtown Colorado Springs, already a hub for aerospace and defense companies.

Colorado Springs real estate developer, Danny Mientka, suggests that his own Reagan Ranch project, spanning 260 acres near Peterson and Schriever Space Force Base, could be an ideal location for commercial and industrial development.

Apart from office and industrial space, housing options are also being considered. The Reagan Ranch project plans to include 1,200 single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, and accessory dwelling units, potentially providing accommodation for Space Command personnel.

Overall, the establishment of a permanent Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs has the potential to significantly impact the local real estate industry. There will be increased demand for office and industrial space near the headquarters, as well as the need for housing options to accommodate the growing personnel.

