A New Method of Creating Quantum Entanglement Improves Accuracy of Advanced Quantum Sensors

Scientists at the University of Innsbruck and the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI) have developed a technique for creating quantum entanglement that can significantly improve the accuracy of advanced quantum sensors. The team, led by Christian Roos, used this method to enhance the measurement accuracy of an entangled ensemble of particles in the laboratory, resulting in a halving of measurement errors. Their findings were published in the journal Nature.

Quantum systems are inherently subject to statistical uncertainty, and entanglement can help reduce these errors. The researchers entangled a chain of particles by using lasers to tune the interaction of ions in a vacuum chamber. By doing so, they were able to create a “squeezed quantum state” in which all particles in the chain were entangled with each other. This squeezed quantum state allowed the team to demonstrate that measurement errors can be roughly halved by entangling 51 ions, as opposed to individual particles.

The technique developed by the Innsbruck physicists has the potential to make quantum sensors even more sensitive. This could have implications for applications such as satellite-based navigation and data transfer. Additionally, these advanced quantum clocks could open new possibilities for research in fields like the search for dark matter or the study of time-variations of fundamental constants.

The team now plans to test this new method using two-dimensional ion ensembles. In a related publication in the same issue of Nature, researchers reported similar results using neutral atoms.

Overall, this research highlights the importance of quantum entanglement in improving the accuracy of advanced quantum sensors. By leveraging entanglement, scientists can reduce measurement errors and unlock new capabilities for quantum technologies.

Source: University of Innsbruck, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06472-z)