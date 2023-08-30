A Paldean Adventure: Welcome to the Paldean Region in Pokémon GO!

Pokémon GO players are in for a treat with the arrival of the special in-game event, A Paldean Adventure. This event welcomes the first ever Generation 9 Pokémon to the game, offering new starter Pokémon, shiny Pokémon, and more. The event is set to run from September 5 through September 10, 2023, as part of the new Adventures Abound season in Pokémon GO.

During A Paldean Adventure, players will have the opportunity to encounter a range of exciting Pokémon. Several Pokémon will be making their debut in Pokémon GO for the first time. These include Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Lechonk, each with their own unique evolution requirements.

A highlight of the event is the debut of the shiny Lechonk family. Players can look forward to encountering these dazzling Pokémon throughout A Paldean Adventure.

In addition to the new Pokémon, Pokémon GO trainers can also enjoy a range of other bonuses during the event. Various Pokémon will be featured in 1-Star, 3-Star, and 5-Star Raids, providing players with the opportunity to battle powerful Pokémon and potentially add them to their collection.

Furthermore, timed research will be available during the event, featuring the debut of Lechonk, which can even be encountered in its shiny form. Trainers can embark on this research to unlock rewards and explore the world of Pokémon in a new way.

For those looking for a more immersive experience, a special Paldean Adventure Special Research story will be available, allowing trainers to choose their Paldean partner Pokémon. This Special Research offers branching paths, enabling players to adventure together and strengthen their bond with their chosen partner.

Throughout the event, players will also have the chance to encounter various Pokémon in the wild, including both common and rare species.

As an additional bonus, a themed Collection Challenge will be available for trainers to complete. By completing this challenge, players can earn Stardust rewards and have additional encounters with the featured Pokémon, Lechonk.

To celebrate the release of the first DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, trainers will also have access to new avatar items inspired by the main characters. The Teal Mask, available starting September 13th, offers trainers a chance to add a stylish touch to their in-game appearance.

A Paldean Adventure in Pokémon GO promises to be a thrilling event, allowing players to explore the wonders of the Paldean region, encounter new Pokémon, and embark on exciting new adventures. Don’t miss out on this special event!

Sources: Pokémon GO website.