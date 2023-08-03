Non-flammable Electrolyte Developed for Safer Lithium-ion Batteries

A collaborative research group led by scientists from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) has made a significant breakthrough in battery safety. They have developed a non-flammable electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries, which is designed to prevent fires and thermal runaway.

The increased use of medium- and large-scale lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage systems has raised concerns about the risk of fires and explosions. Fires in batteries can occur due to external impacts, aging, or abuse, leading to a thermal runaway phenomenon that is difficult to control and poses a high risk of personal injury.

To address this safety issue, the researchers focused on improving the commercial electrolytes used in lithium-ion batteries. These electrolytes contain a linear organic carbonate that has a low flash point and can easily catch fire, even at room temperature. The research team developed a new electrolyte called bis(2-methoxyethyl) carbonate (BMEC), which has a modified molecular structure to enhance safety.

The BMEC electrolyte exhibits higher ionic conductivity and a higher flash point than traditional electrolytes, making it non-ignitable within the battery’s operating temperature range. It allows for improved lithium-ion transport while significantly reducing the risk of fires. In tests, the BMEC electrolyte maintained over 92% of the original rate capability of conventional electrolytes.

Furthermore, it reduces heat generation and combustible gas evolution compared to traditional electrolytes. The research group successfully operated 1Ah lithium-ion batteries with the BMEC electrolyte for more than 500 cycles and conducted a nail-penetration test, confirming the suppressed thermal runaway of the battery.

The development of this non-flammable electrolyte provides a promising solution for safer lithium-ion batteries without compromising their electrochemical properties or economic feasibility. The researchers believe that this new electrolyte can be easily integrated into existing battery manufacturing infrastructure, accelerating the production of high-performance batteries with excellent thermal stability.