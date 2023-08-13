Newly Discovered White Dwarf Star at Palomar Observatory Could Confirm Long-standing Theory

Astronomers at Palomar Observatory have made a rare discovery – a white dwarf star named Janus that exhibits two distinct surfaces, one composed entirely of hydrogen and the other composed of helium. This unique finding could provide the first evidence supporting a long-standing theory about the evolution of white dwarfs.

White dwarfs are the remnants of stars that have completed their life cycle and collapse into dense, fiery-hot objects. Janus, named after the two-faced Roman god, offers potential insight into a class of rare white dwarfs that researchers have theorized about but have never observed before.

Researchers, including Dr. Ilaria Caiazzo, a postdoctoral researcher at Caltech, made the discovery while scanning the sky for a different type of white dwarf formed by the merging of two cores. Using the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) at Palomar Observatory, they detected an object that displayed rapid changes in luminosity. Further observation using other equipment validated the unique nature of Janus, which was found to rotate at a fast rate.

The team determined the chemical composition of Janus by analyzing its light through a spectrometer at the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawai’i. They discovered a clear separation between the hydrogen and helium layers, with hydrogen being the brighter element. This finding suggests that Janus could be transitioning between different phases in its life cycle.

The cause of this separation may be an asymmetric magnetic field on Janus’s surface, which inhibits convection and allows for the retention of hydrogen on one side. However, the team plans to conduct further research to investigate other similar white dwarfs and unravel the mystery behind Janus’s composition.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for studying and understanding the dynamic nature of stars. By peering at the sky and observing changes on short timescales, astronomers have begun to uncover the unique characteristics of celestial objects like Janus, reminding us of the vast diversity within the universe.