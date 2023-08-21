Controlling Flames with a Nanoscale Protective Layer to Create Carbon Tubes

Researchers have developed a method called inverse thermal degradation (ITD) to control the interaction between flames and materials using a nanoscale protective layer. This technique allows for precise manipulation of the properties of processed materials. The researchers demonstrated this by creating microscale carbon tubes from cellulose fibers.

High-temperature flames are crucial for manufacturing various materials. However, managing a fire and its interaction with the desired material can be challenging. Scientists have now devised a method that utilizes a thin protective layer at the molecular level to regulate how the heat from the flame interacts with the material. This enables them to control and fine-tune the characteristics of the processed material.

The technique, called inverse thermal degradation (ITD), involves applying a nanoscale thin film over the target material. This thin film responds to the heat of the fire and controls the amount of oxygen that can reach the material. By regulating the rate at which the material heats up, the chemical reactions occurring within the material can be influenced. Essentially, it allows for precise control over how the fire modifies the material.

To illustrate how ITD works, let’s consider a cellulose fiber as the target material. The fiber is coated with a layer of molecules that are only a few nanometers thick. These coated fibers are then exposed to an intense flame. The outer surface of the molecules easily combusts, raising the temperature in the immediate area. However, the inner surface of the molecular coating undergoes a chemical change, creating an even thinner layer of glass around the cellulose fibers. This glass layer restricts the access of oxygen to the fibers, preventing them from igniting into flames. Instead, the fibers slowly burn from the inside out.

Without the protective layer provided by ITD, exposing cellulose fibers to flames would only result in ash. But with the protective layer, carbon tubes can be obtained. The researchers conducted proof-of-concept demonstrations by producing microscale carbon tubes from cellulose fibers.

The thickness of the carbon tube walls can be controlled by manipulating the size of the starting cellulose fibers. Introducing various salts to the fibers further regulates the burning rate, while varying the amount of oxygen that passes through the protective layer also influences the process.

The researchers have future plans to explore various applications, including engineered carbon tubes for oil-water separation, which can be useful for industrial purposes and environmental remediation. They are also open to collaborating with the private sector for practical applications.

Reference:

“Spatially Directed Pyrolysis via Thermally Morphing Surface Adducts” by Chuanshen Du, Paul Gregory, Dhanush U. Jamadgni, Alana M. Pauls, Julia J. Chang, Rick W. Dorn, Andrew Martin, E. Johan Foster, Aaron J. Rossini and Martin Thuo, 19 July 2023, Angewandte Chemie.

DOI: 10.1002/anie.202308822