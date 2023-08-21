Ergodicity Breaking in C60 Molecule

Researchers led by JILA and NIST Fellow Jun Ye studied the behavior of a C60 molecule, also known as a buckyball, to investigate ergodicity breaking. The molecule consists of 60 carbon atoms arranged in a soccer ball pattern with hexagon and pentagon faces. The researchers found that the rotations of the C60 molecule exhibit ergodicity breaking without symmetry breaking, and this phenomenon can be turned on and off as the molecule spins faster. Ergodicity breaking occurs when matter or energy does not spread evenly over time to all parts of a system. Understanding ergodicity breaking can lead to the development of optimized materials for energy and heat transfer.

Ergodicity breaking is often linked to symmetry breaking in many systems. For example, in a magnet, the internal magnetic moments of atoms all point in the same direction, resulting in a system with lower symmetry and the breaking of ergodicity. To explain rotational ergodicity breaking, the lead author of the study, Lee Liu, used the analogy of a football thrown in a tight clockwise spiral. The football maintains its end-to-end orientation in free flight, breaking ergodicity and symmetry like a magnet does.

However, isolated molecules, unlike footballs, follow the rules of quantum mechanics. Therefore, a spinning molecule must overcome an energy barrier to reorient itself, breaking ergodicity and symmetry. The researchers used infrared spectroscopy to study the rotational dynamics of the C60 molecule. By combining buffer gas cooling with sensitive cavity-enhanced infrared spectroscopy, they measured the molecule’s infrared spectrum with high sensitivity. This technique allowed them to probe the molecule at different rotation speeds and observe its ergodicity breaking behavior.

The researchers discovered that spinning the C60 molecule at 2.3 GHz makes it ergodic, but at 3.2 GHz, ergodicity breaking occurs. As the molecule spins faster, it reverts back to being ergodic at 4.5 GHz. The researchers analyzed the infrared spectrum and inferred that the molecule’s deformations induced by its rotation drive the ergodicity transitions. At certain rotation speeds, the molecule flattens out into a frisbee shape or elongates into a football shape.

This study provides insights into the behavior of C60 molecules and their ergodicity breaking properties. By understanding these phenomena, scientists can develop improved materials for various applications involving energy and heat transfer.