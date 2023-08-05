Scientists Create Non-abelian Anyon Quasiparticles with Memory

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery by creating a quasiparticle called a non-abelian anyon. This extraordinary particle has the ability to remember its own past, meaning that it retains records of its previous locations when swapped with other non-abelian anyons.

Ordinary subatomic particles like electrons behave indistinguishably, regardless of the order in which we observe them. However, non-abelian anyons exhibit a different behavior. Each time these particles change positions, they become more entangled with each other, building an intricate and visible braid-like pattern.

This breakthrough has significant implications for the field of quantum computing. Quantum bits, or qubits, are prone to noise and scrambling. To mitigate this issue, scientists often encode information in quantum systems based on the relative arrangement of qubits rather than their individual states. Non-abelian anyons offer a promising advantage in this regard.

A team of researchers from Quantum Computing firm Quantinuum has made progress in this area by developing a new quantum computer named H2. They accomplished this by trapping ions of barium and ytterbium inside powerful magnetic fields and using lasers to transform them into qubits. By entangling the qubits in a complex braid-like configuration, they successfully replicated the properties predicted for non-abelian anyons. This achievement is equivalent to creating these elusive particles.

The practical applications of non-abelian anyons go beyond quantum computing. Physicists believe that these particles can assist in designing more advanced experiments to explore various quantum effects resulting from large-scale entanglement. The ability to perform such experiments could offer valuable scientific insights that classical computers are unable to provide.

This new discovery has the potential to deepen our understanding of quantum phenomena and pave the way for further advancements in the realm of quantum computing and experimental physics.