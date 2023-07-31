Open-source Language Models: Advantages and Challenges

LLaMa 2, a new language model developed by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is posing a challenge to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Unlike its proprietary counterparts, LLaMa 2 is open source, allowing free access for studying and building upon it.

The open-sourcing of language models holds several advantages for both research and enterprise. It improves the public perception of a company and facilitates the hiring of technical talent. Furthermore, the academic community benefits from open-source models, as it enables research and encourages creative applications.

However, concerns arise regarding the potential negative uses of open-source models. It becomes more challenging to regulate and control inappropriate behaviors, such as spam generation, spear-phishing campaigns, or the spread of conspiracy theories. While proprietary tools also have room for abuse, open-source models provide individuals with greater control over their models.

Transparency in training data is another point of discussion. Historically, open-source models have been more transparent about their data. However, LLaMa 2 has taken a more closed approach. This shift is influenced by concerns about liability issues associated with data usage in generative models, leading large organizations to exercise caution.

As the bar for quality continues to rise, it is expected that there will be fewer model releases in the future. Surpassing the standards set by models like LLaMa 2 will become increasingly challenging for both industrial and open-source communities.

The emergence of open-source language models like LLaMa 2 brings both advantages and challenges in terms of research, enterprise endeavors, and responsible usage.