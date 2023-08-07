A New Energy Storage System That Could Revolutionize Electric Vehicles

A recent study conducted by researchers at MIT has examined a new energy storage system that has the potential to revolutionize the way electric vehicles are powered. This innovative system, comprised of common materials like cement, water, and carbon black (from coal), could provide cheap and scalable energy storage for renewable sources.

Supercapacitors, known for their ability to quickly store and release energy, are seen as a promising alternative to traditional batteries. The researchers have discovered a method to create supercapacitors using the aforementioned materials, which could be incorporated into concrete structures, such as building foundations.

This discovery has implications beyond just buildings. The supercapacitors could also be integrated into road materials, creating a charging track that would allow electric vehicles to wirelessly recharge their batteries while in motion. This breakthrough has the potential to greatly enhance the range and usability of electric vehicles.

The conductive plates of these supercapacitors, made from a combination of cement, carbon black, and water, have produced promising results. With just 45 cubic meters of this material, it is possible to store 10 kilowatt hours of energy, which is enough to power a typical home. Additionally, this material can function as a heating system when electricity is applied, making it a versatile and multifunctional solution for sustainable energy.

The researchers foresee that this new energy storage system has the potential to play a significant role in the energy transition and reshape the future of transportation. Although further research and development are necessary to bring this technology into practical use, the potential for a clean, efficient, and self-sustaining energy system is well within reach.