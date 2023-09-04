Will the New AirPods Pro Feature a USB-C Charging Port?

With the highly anticipated iPhone 15 event just around the corner, rumors are circulating about what other products Apple may unveil alongside the new device. One possibility, as suggested by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, is an updated version of the AirPods Pro. While details are scarce, Gurman speculates that the new AirPods Pro will only have one noticeable change—an updated charging case with a USB-C port replacing the Lightning port.

It’s uncertain whether the 3rd-gen AirPods or AirPods Max will receive the same USB-C upgrade. However, Apple’s recent launch of a MagSafe case for the AirPods Pro alongside the iPhone 13 event suggests that the company may be open to expanding USB-C compatibility throughout its product line.

Apple has historically preferred using proprietary charging standards to maintain control over tech specifications, design, and potential revenue from third-party accessories. However, the company is now compelled to make the switch from Lightning to USB-C for the iPhone due to political pressure. Apple needs to demonstrate full commitment to the change for public relations purposes, emphasizing the benefits it brings to customers.

This transition would align with Apple’s move toward USB-C ports in its other devices. The iPad range completed the shift to USB-C in 2022, and the upcoming 15-series iPhones are expected to feature USB-C ports as well. As a result, Lightning would only be found on older iPhone models and a range of accessories and charging devices.

To streamline its product range and support a unified marketing message, Apple is likely to transition its Magic Keyboards, Magic Mice, and other accessories away from Lightning in favor of USB-C. The AirPods Pro case update would be another step towards this goal. It remains to be seen how Apple CEO Tim Cook will explain this change to the public, considering the company’s previous staunch defense of Lightning.

As more rumors and news emerge, stay updated by visiting our regularly refreshed iPhone 15 event hub.

Definitions:

– AirPods Pro: Apple’s wireless earbuds with noise cancellation and customizable fit.

– USB-C: A universal standard for charging and data transfer that offers higher power output and faster transfer speeds compared to Lightning.

– Lightning: Apple’s proprietary charging and data transfer connector.

– MagSafe: A wireless charging and accessory system implemented by Apple in its devices.

Source: Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter.