Large Herbivores Can Help Control Invasive Plant Species, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by Aarhus University and the Wildlife Institute of India highlights the potential for large herbivores to protect native species by eating and trampling on invasive plants. The researchers found that native plants have evolved to withstand the grazing and trampling of large herbivores, while invasive plants are unable to cope with such pressure. The study, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, emphasizes the importance of utilizing large herbivores as a natural defense against invasive plant species.

The study focuses on megaherbivores, which are animals weighing over one ton, such as elephants, rhinos, wild water buffalo, and Indian bison. The researchers discovered a positive correlation between the presence of megaherbivores and the balance between native and invasive plant species. In areas with a high number of megaherbivores, native plants thrive and invasive plants are limited in number. The opposite is true in areas where invasive species dominate, as there are few or no megaherbivores present.

However, the study indicates that large herbivores are not the only solution to combating invasive plants. Smaller herbivores, such as water buffalo and Scottish Highland cattle, have also proved effective in controlling invasive species in various regions. These smaller herbivores can have similar effects as the larger ones and contribute to the flexibility and resilience of conservation efforts.

Invasive plant species pose a significant threat to global biodiversity, and combating them has proven to be costly and challenging. By utilizing the natural behaviors of large herbivores and incorporating smaller herbivores into conservation strategies, it may be possible to protect native plant species and control the spread of invasive plants more effectively.

Source: Aarhus University & Wildlife Institute of India

Definitions:

– Native plants: Plants that naturally occur in a specific region and have not been introduced by humans.

– Invasive plants: Plant species that have spread to areas outside their natural range and have a negative impact on the local ecosystem.

– Megaherbivore: Large herbivores weighing over one ton, such as elephants, rhinos, and bison.

– Biodiversity: The variety of life in a particular ecosystem or on Earth as a whole.

– Conservation: The protection and preservation of natural ecosystems and their biodiversity.