The Tyndall Institute Calls for National Chip Strategy to Expand Ireland’s Semiconductor Industry by 2030

The Tyndall Institute has proposed a National Chip Strategy for Ireland that aims to more than double the size of the country’s semiconductor industry by 2030. Supported by Intel and Analog, the research body emphasizes the need to establish Ireland’s position in the global semiconductor market.

The Tyndall Institute’s strategy takes advantage of the opportunities presented by the new EU Chips Act, a comprehensive package of measures worth €43 billion. This act seeks to maintain the relevance of the European semiconductor ecosystem and safeguard the EU’s strategic autonomy in the global supply chain.

Ireland currently has a strong semiconductor cluster, employing 20,000 individuals and generating an estimated revenue of €15.5 billion this year. The Tyndall National Institute, located in Cork, plays a significant role in European semiconductor research and innovation, leveraging its global partnerships and experience.

Leading chip manufacturers, including Intel and Analog, express support for the strategy. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger highlights the industry’s growing importance, with projected revenues of one trillion dollars by the end of the decade. Gelsinger sees the Chips Acts in the US and EU as an opportunity for Ireland to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem and participate in the industry’s future evolution.

Analog Devices CEO and Chair, Vincent Roche, stresses the critical role of semiconductor technology in various essential applications, such as improving human health, energy, communications, and automation. Roche expects the industry to double in size over the next decade, reaching $1 trillion.

The position paper emphasizes the need for collaborative efforts from private and public organizations to position Ireland effectively in the global semiconductor market. Coordinated action in innovation, developing skilled talent, and attracting new investments is crucial to maintaining and strengthening Ireland’s position in this volatile environment, according to Dr. Giorgos Fagas, Head of CMOS++ and EU Programmes at Tyndall.