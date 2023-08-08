First Mother and Daughter Duo Selected for Space Travel

Anastatia Mayers, an 18-year-old student at the University of Aberdeen, and her mother Keisha Schahaff, 46, have been chosen for a unique opportunity to travel to space. They emerged as the lucky winners of a prize draw organized by Virgin Galactic. Taking off from New Mexico on Thursday, the duo will embark on their extraordinary expedition aboard the VSS Unity spacecraft.

The story unfolds when Ms. Schahaff, while on a Virgin Atlantic flight from Antigua to London, participated in the competition by filling out a sweepstake after seeing an advertisement. Much to her surprise, months later she received correspondence informing her that she had made it to the top finalists. The excitement reached its peak when Richard Branson and his team paid a visit to her home to personally announce that she had won the grand prize.

Expressing her gratitude for studying in Scotland, Anastatia Mayers believes that this incredible opportunity would not have been possible had it not been for her decision to pursue education there. She aims to inspire others in both Scotland and Antigua and motivate them to break through any perceived barriers hindering the pursuit of their dreams.

This upcoming mission, named Galactic 02, will mark the second commercial flight into space by Virgin Galactic and the first one to accommodate paying customers. The advertised price for the flight has reached as high as £350,000.

Joining the mother and daughter duo on this extraordinary journey will be Jon Goodwin, an 80-year-old former Team GB athlete who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The inclusion of individuals from different backgrounds and age groups underscores the inclusive and pioneering spirit of the space travel experience provided by Virgin Galactic.

As the launch date approaches, excitement continues to build as these three individuals prepare to make history by becoming part of a select group to venture beyond our planet’s atmosphere.