The Role of Mineralogy in Determining the Oxygen Fugacity of Exoplanet Mantles

Understanding the composition of rocky exoplanets is crucial in the search for potential atmospheres. The oxidation states of elements, indicated by oxygen fugacity (fO2), play a significant role in determining the characteristics of a planet, from its core to its atmosphere.

One important factor in understanding the fO2 of exoplanets is the mineralogy of the planet. Certain minerals, such as pyroxenes, have the ability to incorporate Fe3+, which increases the fO2 of the mantle. The proportions of these minerals within a planet’s mantle can change depending on pressure and bulk composition. By considering observed host star refractory abundances, it is possible to calculate the minimum variability of fO2 across exoplanet mantles solely based on mineralogy. This variability can lead to a difference of up to two orders of magnitude in the mixing ratio of SO2 released from these mantles.

Additionally, the partitioning of iron between its 2+ and 3+ oxidation states also influences the fO2 of a planet. The distribution of iron in different oxidation states depends on the mineralogy of the mantle. The relative proportion of Fe3+ and Fe2+ affects the overall fO2 of the planet.

In summary, the composition and mineralogy of an exoplanet’s mantle play a significant role in determining its fO2 and potential for outgassing detectable amounts of gases such as SO2. By considering the variability in mineral proportions and iron oxidation states, scientists can better understand the characteristics and atmospheres of rocky exoplanets.

