TikTok Videos: The Quest for Perfection

People all over the world are going to great lengths to capture the perfect video for TikTok. Lighting and filters are no longer enough on this fast-paced, short-form video platform. Users, including social media influencers and everyday people, are now recording clips set to popular songs in breathtaking locations to grab attention.

Some create these videos simply to be seen by friends and family, while others see it as a central part of their business. A viral video can make all the difference in building a successful brand. While some individuals have been injured while taking selfies or videos, none of the people mentioned in this report were harmed.

Camryn Cobb, an aerospace engineering student, and her sister Cassidy started making videos during the pandemic. Now, whenever Camryn is home from college, the siblings create videos together. During a trip to Galveston, Texas, they planned to participate in a TikTok trend featuring Amazon’s show “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and Taylor Swift’s song “August.” The trend involved running along the beach while singing along to the music. They brought summer dresses and enlisted friends to help record behind-the-scenes footage.

However, the Cobb sisters soon realized how challenging it was to nail the TikTok trend. They had to shout the song lyrics to be heard over the ocean’s sound. They struggled to capture video quickly, requiring them to ask another friend for help. With multiple takes, they ended up getting drenched by the waves.

Undeterred, the elder Cobb sister even got hit by a wave but continued lip-syncing and splashing in the water, still wearing her dress. The resulting footage was unexpectedly emotional. After about 30 minutes and numerous attempts, they decided to call it a day.

Creating TikTok videos can be a time-consuming and sometimes wet endeavor. Anna May Zeng, a content creator, typically shares videos about her life but decided to try a viral song trend after “Ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine gained popularity. This trend involves lip-syncing while running in eye-catching outfits like wedding dresses or ball gowns.

In the pursuit of the perfect TikTok video, people are willing to go above and beyond. From duct-taping phones to cars to filming on beaches and running circles around friends, the quest for attention and success on the platform continues.