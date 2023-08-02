VERSES AI Inc. Files Patent for New Method for Predictive Querying on Vector Graph Document Databases

VERSES AI Inc. has recently filed a provisional patent application for an innovative approach to Predictive Querying on vector graph document databases. This method aims to overcome the limitations of existing techniques by allowing probabilistic querying on these databases.

Predictive queries are designed to provide users with additional information that is predicted to be of interest to them, based on the context of their query. The novel Predictive Query method developed by VERSES utilizes Hyperspatial Modeling Language (HSML) and an inference algorithm to generate probabilistic and contextualized results.

This method is groundbreaking as it is the first of its kind to enable probabilistic querying on vector graph document databases. By leveraging comparative, relationship, and similarity information, the engine can generate predictions about the information being searched for.

HSML is a modeling language that represents the relationships between entities in a knowledge graph. With an HSML vector graph document database, data is structured as an HSML knowledge graph, facilitating complex queries that involve entity comparison, cause-effect relations, and entity similarity.

Compared to other types of databases, such as vector search and graph databases, the new method for Predictive Querying offers more effective modeling, management, and querying of data that is tailored to novel modalities in artificial intelligence.

This development highlights VERSES’ leadership in the AI landscape. Jason Fox, the company’s CTO, expressed his pride in the team and the tools they are developing. With this method, VERSES can deliver the most probable and relevant matches to a user’s search query, based on their implicit goal.

