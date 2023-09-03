Meteorite Lights Up Night Sky in Southeastern Turkey

A meteorite made a spectacular appearance in the night sky over southeastern Turkey on September 2, leaving residents in awe and sparking debates about its origin. The event took place around 8:15 p.m. local time and was witnessed by people in several provinces, including Kahramanmara, Malatya, Erzurum, Elazig, Gaziantep, Diyarbakr, Bingol, Batman, and Tunceli.

According to reports from NTV television channel, the fiery fragments of the meteorite illuminated the sky, making it appear as if it were daytime. The dazzling spectacle lasted for a few seconds and was accompanied by a green beam of light. The province of Sanliurfa is believed to be the area where the meteorite fell.

Local authorities have not yet provided an official explanation for the event or confirmed the exact location of the meteorite impact. As news of the incident spread, speculation about the meteorite’s origin and composition began to circulate among residents.

Meteors are fragments of rock or metal that enter Earth’s atmosphere from space. When they encounter the atmosphere, they heat up and produce a glowing trail known as a meteor or shooting star. If a meteor survives its journey through the atmosphere and lands on Earth’s surface, it is called a meteorite. Scientists study meteorites to learn more about the composition and history of our solar system.

The appearance of this meteorite in southeastern Turkey is a rare and captivating event that has left locals fascinated and eager for more information about its origins. As authorities continue to investigate and analyze the remains of the meteorite, further details about its composition and possible scientific significance may emerge.

Sources:

NTV television channel.