Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Showcase to Share Updates on Lore and Gameplay

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, set to release on both the PS5 and PS4, is just days away. In anticipation, publisher Bandai Namco has announced that it will be airing a showcase on YouTube and Twitch today, 18th August. This showcase will provide updates on the game’s lore, mission gameplay, and more. The YouTube Premiere is embedded above but will go live at 16:00 PDT.

For those unsure of the time in their region, a time guide has been included below. Please note that for the UK and Asian regions, the times technically fall on the following day, 19th August:

– North America: 4pm PDT / 5pm MDT / 6pm CDT / 7pm EDT

– UK/Ireland: 12am BST

– Europe: 1am CEST / 2am EEST

– Asia/Oceania: 8am JST / 7am AWST / 9am AEST

If you are excited about Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and have seen or heard enough to pre-order, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section. Otherwise, you may want to tune in to the showcase for one last push before making a decision. Prepare to kit out your combat mech for larger-than-life battles!