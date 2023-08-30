CityLife

Nintendo to Release All-Red Mario Edition of Switch OLED

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 30, 2023
Nintendo is reportedly planning to release an all-red version of the Switch OLED, according to an insider leak. The new edition, rumored to be called ‘Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition’, will feature two red Joy-Cons and a matching red dock. However, it will not have any other Mario branding.

This Mario Red edition will join the two previously announced models of the Switch OLED: one with two white Joy-Cons and a white dock, and another with a Neon Blue Joy-Con, a Neon Red Joy-Con, and a black dock. The leaked report suggests that the Joy-Cons and dock of the new Mario Red edition will be the same shade as the standard Neon Red Joy-Con.

The release date for the all-red Mario Edition has not been officially confirmed, but according to the leaker, it is expected to be released before October. It is possible that the announcement may be made during the upcoming special Nintendo Direct presentation.

Nintendo has scheduled a Nintendo Direct event on August 31, dedicated entirely to the upcoming Super Mario Bros Wonder game. Set to be released on October 20, Super Mario Bros Wonder is an original 2D side-scrolling Mario game with a new gimmick called the Wonder Flower that transforms each stage in unique ways.

Sources: Nintendo, Dealabs

