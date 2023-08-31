A.K.I.: The Poisonous New Addition to Street Fighter 6

A.K.I., the venomous mistress of poison, will be joining the roster of Street Fighter 6 on September 27 for both PS5 and PS4. This new character, under the command of her master F.A.N.G, injects poison into her enemies with a sadistic smile. A.K.I. is a white snake who finds herself infatuated with the remnants of Shadaloo as she slithers her way through the game.

In Street Fighter 6, players will have the opportunity to discover A.K.I.’s deadly moves in the new area called Tian Hong Yuan in the World Tour mode. By increasing their bond with her, players can unlock new abilities and learn how to incorporate poison into their custom combos. Additionally, A.K.I. will be available in the Battle Hub for Avatar Battles, where players can put her unique fighting style to the test.

Game Director Takayuki Nakayama revealed the inspiration behind A.K.I.’s visually striking design. Her pale skin and fighting style that combines the Poison Hand and Fanged Snake Style martial arts led to her being a white snake that carries poison. Her snakeskin Chinese dress and serpentine patterns were designed to resemble the characteristics of a snake, while her hairstyle incorporates the symbol of an assassin through the use of an umbrella.

A.K.I. excels at long-range combat and has various abilities that allow her to poison her opponents. Her attacks, such as Serpent Lash and Nightshade Pulse, can poison enemies and slowly deplete their vitality. She can also place toxic puddles with Orchid Spring and use Sinister Slide to evade threats while stalking forward.

A.K.I.’s supers, Deadly Implication, Tainted Talons, and Claws of Ya Zi, are devastating moves that trap, poison, and inflict damage on her opponents. Players who own the Year 1 Character Pass, Deluxe Edition, or Ultimate Edition will have access to A.K.I. starting on September 27. A rental fighter ticket can also provide players with an hour of gameplay using A.K.I.

With her arrival in Street Fighter 6, A.K.I. brings a new dimension to the game with her poison-based attacks and unique fighting style. Prepare yourself for the arrival of this venomous character and get ready to add her to your roster on September 27.

