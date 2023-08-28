New Insights into the Chaotic Nature of Amorphous Solids

Glass, despite its appearance as a solid material, actually possesses a disordered arrangement of particles much like that of a liquid. Amorphous solids, as they are known, are characterized by their chaotic nature and defy simple explanations. However, recent research conducted by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, is shedding new light on this enigma.

The researchers, Dimitrios Fraggedakis, Muhammad Hasyim, and Kranthi Mandadapu, have discovered a new kind of rearrangement that occurs at the boundary between supercooled liquids and solids. They observed that at this temperature, the particles within the material remain in an excited state, causing them to twitch in place.

In everyday life, we are familiar with three fundamental states of matter: solid, liquid, and gas. However, the behavior of matter becomes more complex when considering extreme temperatures or conditions. At extremely high temperatures, particles can transform into a plasma, while at ultra-low temperatures, particles can lose their identity and blur into a quantum state.

Amorphous solids, such as glass, exhibit a combination of both ordered solid-like behavior and liquid-like behavior. As the temperature decreases, the particles in a solid typically form predictable connections with neighboring particles. In contrast, amorphous solids have a disordered arrangement, similar to that of a liquid.

By using computational simulations and previous experimental data, Fraggedakis, Hasyim, and Mandadapu proposed a theory to explain the transition from supercooled liquids to amorphous solids. They found that at the onset temperature, the material undergoes a special rearrangement of particles. This rearrangement causes the material to lose its rigidity and behave more like a liquid.

The researchers believe that their model can be expanded to understand this transition in three dimensions and provide a theoretical framework for future experimental studies. Understanding the behavior of supercooled liquids and amorphous solids is of great interest from a scientific standpoint, as it offers insights into the fundamental nature of matter.

This research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, provides a deeper understanding of the complex behaviors exhibited by amorphous solids and opens up new avenues for further exploration in this intriguing field.

Sources:

– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences