US Researchers Observe Quantum Superchemistry in Ultracold Atoms

US researchers have recently observed a phenomenon called ‘quantum superchemistry,’ where ultracold atoms undergo chemical reactions at a faster rate than normal. This effect was predicted over 20 years ago, but this is one of the first times it has been observed.

The challenge in observing superchemistry, where multiple atoms act collectively, is the need to cool the experiments to temperatures near absolute zero. According to physicist Cheng Chin from the University of Chicago, the current temperature requirement is around 10nK. However, the researchers believe that if there are more particles involved, this condition can be relaxed.

To achieve supercooling, Chin and his colleagues used a gas of caesium atoms and cooled it down to form a Bose–Einstein condensate (BEC). In a BEC state, the atoms collectively act as if they have a single quantum state. The researchers then applied a magnetic field to the BEC, stimulating a chemical reaction where caesium atoms pair up to form caesium molecules.

In classical chemistry, caesium atoms in a gas would collide randomly, with some eventually forming caesium molecules over time. However, in this experiment, the supercooled caesium atoms in the BEC formed caesium molecules all at once, at a significantly faster rate compared to classical conditions. The reaction rate increased by around three to five times in experiments with a few thousand atoms. The study also showed that the more atoms present in the BEC, the faster the reaction occurred.

This phenomenon contradicts another effect observed in BECs, where chemical reactions between ‘fermionic’ atoms are suppressed. According to physicist Peter Krüger from the University of Sussex, the total number of particles in ‘fermionic’ atoms is always odd, while caesium and other ‘bosonic’ atoms have an even total number of particles. The enhancement of thermodynamics seen in bosonic atoms is fascinating from a fundamental point of view and represents a new class of phenomena.

While this may not be the first observation of quantum superchemistry, physicist Wolfgang Ketterle from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology notes that the new study goes beyond previous research. The findings have implications for selecting specific molecular states, which have particular physical and chemical properties. However, the setup for these experiments is currently too complex for practical use.

Further studies will focus on understanding these molecular states and exploring more complex molecules. Although quantum superchemistry could have future applications in fields like quantum computing, it remains primarily at the level of fundamental research for now.