Rare All-White Alligator Born at Gatorland Sparks Social Media Name Contest

In a surprising turn of events, a rare all-white alligator has taken the spotlight at Gatorland, a popular theme park in Florida. This remarkable creature, born with a condition called Leucism, has caught the attention of animal enthusiasts worldwide. Gatorland is now reaching out to social media users to help name this unique gator and her brother.

The birth of this rare white gator has caused a buzz on social media platforms. Hundreds of users have shared their suggestions for names on Facebook. Among the popular choices are Pearl, Marshmallow, Fluffy, and Snowball. There is also a playful suggestion of Lucy, referencing the Leucism condition. Other creative proposals include Blanche Gatoreaux, Smiley, Grits, Gumbo, and Florida Dog.

Leucistic alligators are considered the “rarest genetic variation in the American alligator” according to Gatorland. Unlike albino alligators with pink eyes, leucistic gators exhibit vibrant blue eyes. Additionally, leucistic gators often have patches of regular coloration, setting them apart from their albino counterparts.

The newborn white gator and her brother, who exhibits more typical alligator coloring, are offspring of Jeyan and Ashley. Jeyan, the father, shares the leucistic trait, while Ashley displays normal coloration. Gatorland ensures the safety and security of these extraordinary reptiles, and plans to introduce them to the public early next year for visitors to learn about and marvel at.

The captivating arrival of this rare all-white alligator has captivated people’s imagination and curiosity. Beyond their extraordinary appearance, these gators serve as a reminder of the beauty and diversity of nature. As the public eagerly suggests names for these enchanting creatures, it is clear that their presence will continue to leave a lasting impression on both visitors and animal enthusiasts alike.