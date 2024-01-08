Automated Chemical Workup Process Utilizes Computer Vision and Machine Learning

Chemists and engineers from the University of British Columbia and pharmaceutical company Pfizer have collaborated to develop an automated system for conducting chemical workup processes. The system combines computer vision with real-time monitoring, machine learning, and computer processing to carry out workup processes without the need for human chemists.

Workup processes in chemistry involve isolating a pure product through selective separation from other components. Traditionally, these processes are time-consuming and prone to errors. The researchers aimed to automate this process by integrating computer vision technology with real-time monitoring techniques.

The system, called Heinsight2.0, utilizes a webcam, reaction vessel, dosing unit, temperature probe, and overhead stirrer. It also includes a secondary device for displaying iControl, real-time reaction trends, EasyMax, and computer vision model output.

Heinsight2.0 functions by monitoring the workup process and controlling it through timely signals. It responds to sensory cues and initiates follow-up actions based on changes observed. For example, if a material undergoes a color change, the system recognizes it and triggers an appropriate response.

One significant aspect of this system is its openness—researchers have made the program script publicly available. This allows other chemists to build their own systems and utilize the code to run their workup processes in a similar manner. The team also plans to continue enhancing the system’s capabilities.

With the integration of computer vision and machine learning, this automated workup process streamlines the chemistry workflow and decreases the chances of errors. The ability to monitor multiple sensory cues and operate under various scenarios makes Heinsight2.0 a valuable tool for chemical laboratories.

