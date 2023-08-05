A Competitor Overcomes Equipment Malfunction at EVO 2023

The EVO 2023 fighting game event witnessed a competitor facing a major setback when both his keyboard and controller malfunctioned. However, a kind bystander came to his aid by offering the use of an arcade stick, a device he had never used before. Against all odds, the competitor not only played his set but also emerged victorious.

EVO is renowned worldwide as one of the largest fighting game events that attracts competitors from various countries. Unfortunately, equipment failures can sometimes occur, as was the case for this particular competitor. Although the individual’s identity is unknown, confirmation of this incredible turn of events was provided by a person named Dacidbro, who happened to be the owner of the arcade stick.

Due to a faulty converter, the competitor found himself unable to use his keyboard. In an attempt to solve the issue, he tried borrowing a controller from another participant, only to discover that it was also broken. Fortunately, Dacidbro intervened and generously offered his arcade stick.

Despite being unfamiliar with this new controller, the competitor swiftly received a brief 10-minute lesson on how to use it. With unwavering determination and skill, he not only managed to participate in his match but also emerged as the winner.

While the competitor may have faced further challenges throughout the event, his ability to secure victory with an unfamiliar controller is truly remarkable. This story not only reflects the competitor’s resilience but also underscores the strong sense of camaraderie within the fighting game community. Both Dacidbro and the anonymous player showcased the supportive nature of the EVO 2023 community by willingly helping each other in times of need.