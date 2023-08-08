WeLion Plans to Go Public by 2025 to Capitalize on Growing Demand for EV Batteries

Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology Co, a Chinese company specializing in the production of long-range electric vehicle (EV) batteries, is set to go public as early as 2025. The company is targeting the rising demand for next-generation EV cells and aims to achieve a significant increase in revenue, reaching 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) by 2025.

WeLion has gained recognition for supplying its semi-solid state cell, which offers a range of 1,000 km, to Chinese EV manufacturer Nio Inc. This advanced battery technology is being utilized in Nio’s recently launched ES6 sport utility vehicle, making WeLion one of the leading battery manufacturers to achieve mass production and commercialization of next-generation batteries.

The energy density of WeLion’s battery stands at 360Wh per kg, surpassing Tesla’s estimated 300Wh per kg for its 4680 battery. This higher energy density enables WeLion to pack more energy into the same volume. Major automakers such as Volkswagen, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Geely, and Xiaomi have shown interest in this technology.

To meet its sales targets, WeLion is in the process of constructing four additional battery production facilities in China. By 2025, the company aims to increase its annual capacity to 30GWh. In addition to EVs, these batteries can also be applied in energy storage systems and drones.

Li Hong, the founder of WeLion, believes that a hybrid approach using a semi-solid state battery with a liquid-solid electrolyte is a practical solution to bridge the gap between enhancing battery performance and achieving commercial viability.

Although the cost of manufacturing solid-state batteries remains high, WeLion’s battery is not expected to replace most lithium-ion batteries in the near future. However, the growing demand for long-range EVs suggests that customers may be willing to pay a premium for solid-state batteries.