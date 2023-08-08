WeLion Develops New Battery Technology for Electric Vehicles

A Chinese company called Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology (WeLion) claims to have created a groundbreaking battery technology that extends the range of electric vehicles (EVs). While most EVs currently available in the market can travel between 200 to 350 miles on a single charge, WeLion’s battery reportedly has a range of up to 621 miles.

WeLion, founded in 2016 and based in Beijing, possesses a range of core patents and technologies for solid-state battery technology. Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries offer advantages such as higher energy density and improved safety.

WeLion’s semi-solid state batteries are being utilized in the Nio ES6, an EV manufactured by Chinese automaker Nio. The incorporation of WeLion’s battery technology enables the Nio ES6 to achieve an impressive range of 578 miles, according to the Chinese version of EPA range tests. This range exceeds that of any EV currently available in the US market.

Major automakers including Volkswagen, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Geely (Volvo) have shown interest in WeLion’s technology. Although these companies have not announced specific vehicles featuring WeLion’s batteries, the Chinese company intends to increase its battery pack sales twentyfold and become a public company by 2025. Additionally, WeLion plans to expand its battery plant capacity in China from 6GWh to 30GWh by 2025.

The Nio ES6 equipped with WeLion’s battery technology is priced affordably, starting at $52,000. While WeLion’s technology is a significant breakthrough, it falls short in terms of range compared to Toyota’s solid-state battery, which boasts a range of 932 miles. However, both Toyota and Honda have announced plans to commence mass production of their solid-state batteries by the close of this decade.

In the United States, automakers have yet to achieve similar advancements in solid-state battery technology, resulting in a reliance on overseas companies, notably those in China. To address this, the Biden administration has allocated $2.8 billion for domestic battery production, which includes research into technologies like silicon-ion battery materials.