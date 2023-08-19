The Xbox 360 Marketplace to Close in July 2024

The Xbox 360 marketplace will be shutting down in July 2024, which means that a significant amount of content will be delisted permanently next year. Although many original Xbox and Xbox 360 games are compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, other non-backwards compatible titles were only available in the “Games on Demand” and “Xbox Live Arcade” sections on the Xbox 360 store.

While there are still around 1000 titles on the Xbox 360 store, numerous games never received a digital release on the platform. As a result, once the digital store closes, these games will only be available physically or not at all for digital-only releases. Some noteworthy games that will likely be delisted in 2024 include:

It is important to note that these games are exclusive to the Xbox 360 and many of them already have physical versions available. However, with the closure of the digital store, the prices of their physical variants might increase.

Regarding backwards compatible titles, Microsoft has made significant efforts to bring these games to the modern store in recent years. Therefore, exclusive titles on the old Xbox 360 marketplace are now scarce. If there are any backwards compatible games that are still exclusive to the old store, please let us know.

If you wish to view the full list of games, you can find it under the “Games” section of the Xbox 360 marketplace on your console. Look for the “A-Z” categories and search for any games not labeled as “Xbox One” to identify those that will likely disappear permanently as of July next year. However, some of these games may have received newer or remastered versions for modern Xbox consoles.

Feel free to share any other delisted games on Xbox 360 that you have come across in the comments below.