A Breakthrough in Solid-State Electrolyte Production

A team of battery researchers from the University of California San Diego and the University of Chicago has achieved a significant advancement in the production of a thin-film solid-state electrolyte known as lithium phosphorus oxynitride (LiPON). Through the development of a new methodology, they have successfully created a free-standing version of LiPON, which allows for comprehensive study and testing.

The researchers discovered that the free-standing LiPON film facilitates a uniformly dense deposition of lithium metal during battery tests. Importantly, this achievement was made without any external pressure, thanks to the internal compressive stress and the use of a gold seeding layer. The findings of this breakthrough were published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology on August 3, 2023.

LiPON shows promise as a solid-state electrolyte that conducts lithium ions and can be used in conjunction with various electrode materials for future lithium batteries. However, previous methods of producing LiPON limited researchers’ understanding of its properties. The creation of the free-standing LiPON paves the way for more comprehensive investigation of the material, opening possibilities for its utilization in lithium metal solid-state batteries operating under minimal external pressure.

Led by Professor Ying Shirley Meng, the team includes researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and UC Berkeley. The first author of the study is Diyi Cheng, a recently graduated Ph.D. in the Materials Science and Engineering Program at UC San Diego.

The traditional synthesis of LiPON on solid substrates posed challenges in obtaining conclusive signals for spectroscopic measurements. The team’s newly developed methodology resulted in a flexible and transparent free-standing LiPON film (FS-LiPON), which is compatible with a wide range of spectroscopic techniques. This allows for a more in-depth understanding of LiPON’s interfacial chemistry, thermal properties, and mechanical properties.

Through their breakthrough, the team gained valuable insights into LiPON. Solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance measurements provided a quantitative view of the interface formation between lithium metal and LiPON. Differential scanning calorimetry measurements revealed a distinct glass-transition temperature of LiPON at approximately 207 degrees Celsius. Nanoindentation measurements yielded a Young’s modulus of LiPON around 33 GPa. These results contribute to a better understanding of LiPON’s potential applications in battery technology.

Overall, the development of a free-standing LiPON film by the team has provided crucial insights into the material’s properties, paving the way for advancements in solid-state batteries and improved energy storage technology.