Sultan al-Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut who recently completed the longest ever Arab space mission, felt a responsibility to bring a taste of Arab culture to space. With over half of the people who have been to space being Americans, Neyadi wanted to showcase the rich heritage of the Arab world. During his six-month trip, Neyadi posted regular video updates on social media in Arabic, explaining the unique challenges of life on the International Space Station (ISS). He also took photographs of Middle Eastern cities and famous landmarks to counter negative stereotypes about the region. Neyadi’s efforts to engage the Arab world in space exploration and science are motivated by a desire to inspire the younger generation and make space knowledge accessible to a wide audience.

Neyadi’s mission included breaking several records, such as becoming the first Arab to perform a spacewalk. He was also joined by two Saudi najmanauts, the first time three Arabs were in space simultaneously. Neyadi’s arrival on the ISS has been met with enthusiasm and excitement, as he has created a bridge between the Arab world and the international space community. His photographs and videos have garnered a strong online response, with people from the region expressing their pride and joy at seeing their cities from space. Neyadi’s mission serves as a reminder of the universal nature of space exploration and the importance of cultural exchange.

