Arkane’s Dark Messiah of Might and Magic Gets New Life Through Mods

Arkane’s lesser-known game, Dark Messiah of Might and Magic, has recently gained new attention thanks to the dedicated efforts of the wiltOS modding team. Led by David Wiltos, the team initially set out to add co-op functionality to the game but quickly expanded their goals to create a comprehensive software development kit (SDK) for other modders.

Recently, Ubisoft, the rights holder of Dark Messiah, gave their blessing to the project, providing the team with the freedom to develop the mod and SDK in any way they see fit. The company expressed their desire not to impose restrictions so the community can fully appreciate the work being put into the project.

The team plans to release modding tools in stages, starting with the aspects of the SDK that generate the most interest among modders. They aim to isolate those components and simplify them to make them accessible to users with minimal programming experience. By releasing these tools incrementally and gathering feedback from modders, they hope to improve their offerings before moving on to the next part of the SDK.

One exciting potential addition to the game is ray-traced lighting, inspired by Nvidia’s Portal RTX mod and subsequent RTX Remix open-source modules. Wiltos expressed his interest in implementing this feature into Dark Messiah, and although it is currently only a proof-of-concept, it is likely that a fully functional Dark Messiah RTX mod will be available in the future.

While the team continues to work on the co-op mod, they are actively seeking 3D modellers, artists, playtesters, and other volunteers to contribute to the project. Those interested can follow the team’s progress on Dark Messiah’s co-op mod and SDK through their ModDB page or by following David Wiltos on Twitter and YouTube.

In conclusion, the wiltOS modding team has breathed new life into Dark Messiah of Might and Magic, with Ubisoft’s support. Their ongoing efforts to create a comprehensive SDK and add exciting features like ray-traced lighting showcase their dedication to reviving this often overlooked game.

Definitions:

– Modding: The act of modifying a video game to alter its gameplay, mechanics, or content.

– SDK: A software development kit is a set of tools and resources that developers use to create and modify software applications.

