Alaska’s Largest Dinosaur Track Site Discovered in Denali National Park

Alaska’s largest dinosaur track site has been uncovered in Denali National Park, and it has been nicknamed the “dinosaur coliseum.” This extraordinary find contains a record-breaking number of species’ footprints preserved in layers, resembling a vertical lasagne. The footprints are a combination of hardened impressions left by heavy dinosaurs in ancient mud and the casts created by sediment filling those impressions.

The footprints are incredibly detailed and diverse, allowing researchers to see the shape of the toes and even the texture of the skin. Initially, the cliffs that make up the coliseum didn’t appear significant until a fortuitous change in lighting revealed their true importance. When the sunlight hit the cliffs at the perfect angle, the footprints stood out vividly, stunning the research team.

The dinosaur coliseum’s cliffs consist of numerous depressions made by hadrosaur footprints. These cliffs were once flat sediment near a watering hole on a vast floodplain in the Late Cretaceous. Over time, tectonic plates shifted, creating the Alaska Range and lifting a section of the crust into the air. This geological process resulted in the dinosaur footprints becoming preserved on a cliff face.

The footprints in the coliseum represent a thriving ecosystem during the time of the dinosaurs. Large plant-eating dinosaurs such as duck-billed and horned dinosaurs frequented the area, along with rare carnivorous species like raptors and tyrannosaurs. It was a forested environment teeming with dinosaurs, flying reptiles, and birds.

Preserving the remarkable geology of the dinosaur coliseum is a priority. Collaboration with the National Park Service will ensure the continued research of this site without disturbing its integrity. Denali National Park’s geologist, Denny Capps, emphasizes the importance of protecting such fossil sites from disturbance and theft while encouraging visitors to appreciate them in their geological context.

The findings of this study are published in the journal Historical Biology.