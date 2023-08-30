CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Seven Games Like Baldur’s Gate 3 That You Need to Play

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 30, 2023
Seven Games Like Baldur’s Gate 3 That You Need to Play

Baldur’s Gate 3 has become a hit among fans of the genre, but there are other games out there that capture the spirit of the series. Whether it’s the style, storytelling, or combat mechanics, these games offer similar experiences that fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 will enjoy.

One of the closest matches is the Pillars of Eternity series. These games are heavily inspired by the original Baldur’s Gate games and are considered spiritual successors to the series. The second game allows players to command their own ship and engage in turn-based combat, making it a unique and enjoyable experience.

Another option is the Divinity: Original Sin series. These games take inspiration from Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 and feature prequels to the Divine Divinity game. They offer deep turn-based combat and the ability to customize the world around you, both in single-player and multiplayer.

Disco Elysium combines elements from Baldur’s Gate, Fallout, and Planescape: Torment into one intriguing adventure. Set in a seaside resort recovering from an invasion, players take on the role of an amnesic detective solving a murder. Conversations and choices play a significant role in this game, similar to the aspects in Baldur’s Gate.

For fans of hack-and-slash action, the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance series and Diablo 4 are great choices. Dark Alliance provides an addictive loot-chasing experience, while Diablo 4 offers top-down adventures with rich lore and exploration.

Those who enjoyed the interconnected story and deep character quests in Baldur’s Gate 3 will find Octopath Traveler to be a fitting choice. Featuring a night-and-day system that changes the world, each game in the series offers a tribute to the early 8-bit Final Fantasy games.

Lastly, Elden Ring is a must-play for fantasy RPG fans. Developed by FromSoftware, the game combines the challenging mechanics of a Souls game with a rich fantasy world.

In conclusion, these seven games provide a range of experiences similar to Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether you prefer deep storytelling, immersive combat, or interconnected quests, there is a game on this list that will capture your interest.

Sources:
– Pillars of Eternity: Obsidian Entertainment
– Divinity: Original Sin: Larian Studios
– Disco Elysium: ZA/UM
– Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance: Black Isle Studios
– Diablo 4: Blizzard Entertainment
– Octopath Traveler: Square Enix
– Elden Ring: FromSoftware

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

A Paldean Adventure: Welcome to the Paldean Region in Pokémon GO!

Aug 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Bridging the Gap: AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions for Remote Healthcare Services

Aug 30, 2023
News

Undertale Arrives in Drums Rock: New DLC and Extreme Mode Now Available

Aug 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

British Officials Warn About Security Risks of AI Chatbots

Aug 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

A Paldean Adventure: Welcome to the Paldean Region in Pokémon GO!

Aug 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Substack Introduces AI-Powered Tools for Easier Podcasting

Aug 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Mastercard and Visa to Increase Credit Card Fees, HP Inc. Shares Fall, Nvidia Continues Record Highs

Aug 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments