Seven Games Like Baldur’s Gate 3 That You Need to Play

Baldur’s Gate 3 has become a hit among fans of the genre, but there are other games out there that capture the spirit of the series. Whether it’s the style, storytelling, or combat mechanics, these games offer similar experiences that fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 will enjoy.

One of the closest matches is the Pillars of Eternity series. These games are heavily inspired by the original Baldur’s Gate games and are considered spiritual successors to the series. The second game allows players to command their own ship and engage in turn-based combat, making it a unique and enjoyable experience.

Another option is the Divinity: Original Sin series. These games take inspiration from Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 and feature prequels to the Divine Divinity game. They offer deep turn-based combat and the ability to customize the world around you, both in single-player and multiplayer.

Disco Elysium combines elements from Baldur’s Gate, Fallout, and Planescape: Torment into one intriguing adventure. Set in a seaside resort recovering from an invasion, players take on the role of an amnesic detective solving a murder. Conversations and choices play a significant role in this game, similar to the aspects in Baldur’s Gate.

For fans of hack-and-slash action, the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance series and Diablo 4 are great choices. Dark Alliance provides an addictive loot-chasing experience, while Diablo 4 offers top-down adventures with rich lore and exploration.

Those who enjoyed the interconnected story and deep character quests in Baldur’s Gate 3 will find Octopath Traveler to be a fitting choice. Featuring a night-and-day system that changes the world, each game in the series offers a tribute to the early 8-bit Final Fantasy games.

Lastly, Elden Ring is a must-play for fantasy RPG fans. Developed by FromSoftware, the game combines the challenging mechanics of a Souls game with a rich fantasy world.

In conclusion, these seven games provide a range of experiences similar to Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether you prefer deep storytelling, immersive combat, or interconnected quests, there is a game on this list that will capture your interest.

Sources:

– Pillars of Eternity: Obsidian Entertainment

– Divinity: Original Sin: Larian Studios

– Disco Elysium: ZA/UM

– Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance: Black Isle Studios

– Diablo 4: Blizzard Entertainment

– Octopath Traveler: Square Enix

– Elden Ring: FromSoftware