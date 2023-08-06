Top Performing Electric-Vehicle and Battery Stocks

Owners of electric-vehicle (EV) and battery stocks have seen positive trends in recent months. Global unit sales of EVs have been rapidly increasing, with global plugin vehicle registrations rising by 38% in June. This has led to renewed interest in EV stocks among investors. Furthermore, with the continuous growth of EVs worldwide, battery stocks are also expected to thrive in the coming years.

One promising EV stock to consider is Xpeng (XPEV). Xpeng recently signed a technical collaboration deal with Volkswagen, which involves the development of two EV models specifically for the Chinese market. Volkswagen has also made a $700 million investment in Xpeng. Xpeng’s deliveries have seen significant growth, with a 28% increase in July compared to the previous month.

Rivian (RIVN) is another noteworthy EV stock. The company has stuck to its production plans and has not encountered any demand issues. In fact, Rivian delivered nearly 14,000 vehicles in the last quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations. Rivian’s EVs, particularly the R1S SUV and R1T pickup, are attracting potential buyers as alternatives to Tesla’s Model 3.

Panasonic (PCRFY) reported impressive second-quarter results, with a 42% increase in operating profit compared to the same period last year. The company has been in discussions to supply EV batteries to Mazda and plans to open four additional factories to meet the demand for its EV batteries.

Solid Power (SLDP) focuses on developing solid-state EV batteries, which offer benefits such as improved safety, faster charging, and greater range. The company collaborates with automakers by selling its solid electrolyte and licensing its technology, making it an attractive option for long-term investors.

Li Auto (LI) specializes in developing electric vehicles with small gasoline engines that extend their range. The company has experienced significant growth in China, with a delivery increase of 227% in July compared to the same month last year. Analysts expect the automaker’s earnings per share to improve next year.

Volkswagen (VWAGY) has seen a 50% increase in EV sales in the first half of this year, accounting for 7.4% of its total deliveries. The company aims to generate the same profit margins on EVs as it does on gas-powered vehicles by 2025.

Chinese EV maker BYD (BYDDF), backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, continues to experience rapid growth, with sales reaching approximately $1.6 billion in the first half of this year, nearly tripling from the same period last year.

These stocks represent some of the top performers in the EV and battery sectors and offer potential for future gains as the demand for EVs continues to rise globally.