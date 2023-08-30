Unconventional Tech Products You Didn’t Know You Needed

This article highlights a selection of unique tech products that may be the perfect fit for some individuals. These items may seem unnecessary to some, but for certain people, they provide joy by solving a small problem. This list includes a pink phone stand, automated salt and pepper grinders, an electric head massager, a radio for toddlers, an adapter for phones without headphone jacks, a dead simple smartphone game, and a mosquito “bite pen.”

The author recommends a pink phone stand to prop up the phone on a desk at the perfect angle for various activities like scrolling, reading, or watching videos. Although it may seem trivial, the convenience and aesthetic appeal make it a favorite among users.

Automated salt and pepper grinders are another unique product that automatically dispense the perfect amount of salt or pepper. While the high price tag and battery requirement may raise an eyebrow, those who own them enjoy the luxury these grinders provide.

The article also features an electric head massager that stimulates blood flow to the scalp and provides an enjoyable experience. This gadget may seem silly to some, but for those five minutes of relaxation, it’s well worth the investment.

For parents of toddlers, a radio-like audio player called Yoto is recommended. Children can insert cards that play songs or customized recordings, allowing them to enjoy music without the distractions of a phone.

The article also highlights an adapter for Android phones without headphone jacks, a dead simple smartphone game called Two Dots, and a mosquito “bite pen” that claims to relieve itchiness by denaturing proteins in mosquito bites.

Although these products may not be for everyone, they cater to specific needs and preferences. They showcase the diverse range of tech-related items that can bring unexpected joy to people’s lives.

