Exciting Space Missions to Follow in 2024

2024 is set to be another thrilling year for space exploration, following the successful missions of 2023. NASA’s Artemis program and Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative will focus on lunar exploration. Several launches are planned for the latter half of the year, including the Europa Clipper, Artemis II, VIPER, Lunar Trailblazer, PRIME-1, JAXA’s Martian Moon eXploration, and ESA’s Hera mission. These missions aim to explore the Moon, Jupiter’s moon Europa, and Mars’ moons Phobos and Deimos, while also investigating the possibility of extraterrestrial life, searching for water, and conducting crucial scientific observations.

Exploring Europa: NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission

NASA is gearing up to launch the Europa Clipper mission to explore Europa, one of Jupiter’s largest moons. The mission aims to investigate Europa’s icy shell, surface geology, and subsurface ocean. Scientists believe that beneath its icy exterior, Europa harbors a vast saltwater ocean that could potentially support extraterrestrial life. By studying the moon through nearly 50 flybys, the Europa Clipper mission will provide valuable insights into ocean worlds like Europa. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in October 2024, arriving in the Jupiter system by 2030.

Artemis II: The Journey Back to the Moon

As part of NASA’s Artemis program, Artemis II marks the first manned mission to the Moon since 1972. This mission is a crucial step in NASA’s long-term plan to establish a sustained presence on the Moon and prepare for future missions to Mars. With four astronauts on board, Artemis II will orbit the Moon before returning to Earth. The launch is planned for November 2024, although any potential delays in the readiness of necessary equipment, such as spacesuits and oxygen supplies, may push the launch to 2025.

Searching for Water: VIPER Rover Mission

NASA’s VIPER mission, featuring a golf cart-sized robot, is set to explore the Moon’s south pole in late 2024. VIPER will search for volatiles that could potentially serve as resources for future human exploration on the Moon. Equipped with batteries, heat pipes, and radiators, the robot will brave extreme temperatures during its 100-day mission. Launch and delivery to the lunar surface are scheduled for November 2024.

Lunar Trailblazer and PRIME-1: Mapping the Moon’s Water

As part of NASA’s SIMPLEx program, the Lunar Trailblazer mission aims to map water molecules across the Moon by orbiting the satellite. It will work in tandem with the PRIME-1 mission, which involves drilling into the Moon’s surface as a test for future drilling endeavors. The launch timing for Lunar Trailblazer depends on the readiness of the primary payload, while PRIME-1’s launch date may be influenced by earlier missions. Both missions are expected to take place in mid-2024.

JAXA’s Martian Moon eXploration: Unraveling the Mystery

In September 2024, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) plans to launch the Martian Moon eXploration (MMX) mission. MMX aims to determine the origin of Mars’ moons, Phobos and Deimos. Scientists seek to understand whether these moons were captured asteroids or formed from existing debris orbiting Mars. Over three years, the spacecraft will conduct scientific observations and land on Phobos to collect a sample before returning to Earth.

ESA’s Hera: Returning to the Asteroid System

ESA’s Hera mission follows in the footsteps of NASA’s DART mission, which collided with the Didymos asteroid system in 2022, altering its orbit. Hera’s objective is to further study this asteroid system and assess the effects of the kinetic impact technique used by DART. By returning to the Didymos-Dimorphos system, Hera will contribute to advancing planetary defense strategies.

