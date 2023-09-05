Six Reasons to Reconsider Pressure Washing Your Driveway

Pressure washing may seem like a quick and effective way to clean your driveway, but there are several reasons why you might want to think twice before reaching for that high-powered nozzle. From surface damage to water waste, chemical runoff, safety concerns, impacts on surroundings, and damage to vegetation, pressure washing can have negative consequences for both your driveway and the environment.

One reason to reconsider pressure washing is surface damage. While the force of high-pressure water can remove dirt and stains, it can also cause cracks, pitting, and erosion, compromising the integrity of your driveway. Different driveway materials, such as concrete, asphalt, and pavers, react differently to intense pressure, making surface damage a real concern.

Another reason is water waste. Pressure washing uses a significant amount of water, with the average pressure washer using up to 8 gallons of water per minute. This can strain local water resources and contribute to higher water bills. Given the issue of water scarcity in many communities, it’s important to consider the impact of unnecessary water waste.

Chemical runoff is another concern. Many homeowners use detergents and cleaning agents alongside their pressure washers to enhance effectiveness. However, these chemicals can cause unintended harm to the environment. When the runoff reaches the ground, it seeps into the soil and nearby bodies of water, posing a risk to aquatic life and ecosystems.

Safety concerns are also worth considering. The powerful force of pressure washing can lead to severe injuries if proper precautions are not taken. It can harm yourself, your neighbors, and your pets. The force can also cause slips and falls and damage property such as windows, vehicles, and landscape plants. Protective gear, such as safety goggles, gloves, and adequate footwear, should always be worn when pressure washing.

Pressure washing can also have negative impacts on your surroundings. The powerful stream of water can harm adjacent surfaces, dislodging paint, peeling off stickers or decals, and damaging delicate surfaces like wooden fences. Additionally, the dirt and contaminants from your driveway can be redistributed to nearby spaces, requiring additional cleaning.

Lastly, pressure washing can damage your landscape’s vegetation. The forceful blasts of water can strip away leaves, damage delicate blooms, and uproot young plants. This weakens your plants and leaves them susceptible to disease and pests. High-pressure water can also splatter soil and destroy plants.

In order to minimize some of these negative impacts, there are tips for using a pressure washer responsibly. These include adjusting the pressure settings to match the type of surface being cleaned, using a pressure washer with adjustable flow to regulate water usage, wearing protective gear, covering delicate objects nearby, and creating a barrier with plastic sheets to protect landscape plants.

If you’re looking for a more eco-friendly approach, there are pressure washer alternatives to consider. These include using a broom and hose, creating a baking soda and vinegar solution, utilizing a commercial driveway cleaner, using a power scrubber attachment, opting for steam cleaning, using an enzyme cleaner, or hiring professional cleaning services.

Overall, it’s important to weigh the immediate satisfaction of pressure washing against the potential long-term damage and negative environmental effects. Considering gentler alternatives can help protect your driveway’s integrity and contribute to water conservation.

Sources:

– Surface Damage image: ©I, Mschel, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons – License

– Water Waste image: ©Kimberly Boyles/Shutterstock.com

– Chemical Runoff image: ©Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5 , via Wikimedia Commons – License

– Safety Concerns image: ©Louno Morose/Shutterstock.com

– Impacts Surroundings image: ©Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock.com

– Damages Vegetation image: ©iStock.com/LCBallard

– Tips for Using a Pressure Washer: No source provided

– Pressure Washer Alternatives: No source provided