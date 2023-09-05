The Latest in News: Astronauts splash down off Florida coast, aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Burning Man attendees leave, Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19, and more

Four astronauts have returned from the International Space Station, completing a successful six-month stay. Their return involved a splashdown off the coast of Florida. During their time on the ISS, the astronauts oversaw various research projects, as well as hosted three paying customers on behalf of NASA. The space agency is actively working towards increasing commercial activity in low-Earth orbit.

In other news, Hurricane Idalia hit Florida recently, prompting discussions about federal funding for rebuilding repeatedly flooded infrastructure. Meteorologists are warning that the Atlantic hurricane season is not yet peak and that the warm temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico could lead to more intense storms. Compounding the issue, many insurance companies are withdrawing from Gulf states, leaving homeowners and businesses with limited options for financing their recovery. Rebuilding homes to be more elevated and reinforced is an option, but without a healthy insurance market, this presents a significant challenge.

Meanwhile, attendees of the Burning Man festival in Nevada were stranded due to intense rain, which flooded campsites and made it difficult for festivalgoers to leave the makeshift city. However, organizers have since lifted the driving ban, allowing participants to safely exit. It is estimated that it will take around seven hours for all attendees to leave the city due to the muddy desert conditions. Additionally, a death at the festival over the weekend was determined to be unrelated to the weather.

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, while President Joe Biden has tested negative. Jill Biden is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Her diagnosis comes as the world prepares for the fourth virus season since the height of the pandemic. However, there is some positive news regarding the new Covid-19 variant BA.2.86. Lab tests show that our immune systems can recognize and fight off this variant, possibly even more effectively than other variants. While there has been a slight increase in hospital admissions, emergency department visits, and positive Covid-19 tests, the numbers are not as high as in past summers.

In Maui, authorities are continuing search and rescue efforts following deadly fires. At least 385 people remain unaccounted for, down from a peak of 1,200. The governor of Hawaii has urged individuals to file missing persons reports to aid in the search. Additionally, the Hawaii Tourism Authority is working to rebuild travel demand amid a drop in revenue. They are advising people to avoid the West Maui burn areas, but assure visitors that the rest of the island and other Hawaiian islands are open for business.

There are also reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia to discuss a potential weapons deal. The US government has expressed concerns about North Korea’s military assistance to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, which would violate US sanctions. Russian officials have not commented on the matter.

In other news, a group of Beatles fans and researchers are searching for Paul McCartney’s missing violin bass, which is of historical significance. The search is ongoing worldwide. Additionally, one of the oldest synagogues in the world has reopened in Egypt, housing a valuable collection of Jewish manuscripts.

Steve Harwell, the founding lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, passed away at the age of 56. Smash Mouth was known for hit singles such as “All Star” and “I’m a Believer.”

