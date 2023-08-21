At the end of the 19th century, electric devices like the lightbulb were poised to revolutionize the world. However, people were resistant to the idea of electricity entering their homes. It was a new and unfamiliar force that could be deadly if mishandled. This hesitancy changed with the invention of the push button in the 1880s. Unlike previous switches, the push button made the process of turning on electric devices more user-friendly. It removed the feeling of operating machinery and instead allowed users to simply issue commands. The familiar and reliable nature of push buttons convinced many skeptics that electricity was not as scary as they had initially feared.

While marketers embraced the push button as a way to promote the use of electric power, educators had a different perspective. They aimed to educate people about the inner workings of electricity, bringing them closer to understanding rather than further away. In schools, children were taught about motors, batteries, and buttons, but their lessons were overshadowed by commercial messages that portrayed electricity as magic. The philosophy of “screw it, it’s magic” eventually prevailed, and people lost touch with the understanding of how push buttons functioned.

Another example of technology that people use without fully understanding is the ZIP code. Introduced in 1963, ZIP codes were initially met with conspiracy theories and skepticism. Assigning people new numbers seemed pointless and dehumanizing to some, leading to speculation that it was part of a communist plot. Postal workers also had their reservations, as ZIP codes rendered their expertise in mail sorting obsolete. Nonetheless, over time, people adapted to using ZIP codes.

In both cases, the push button and ZIP codes, people were initially hesitant to embrace these innovations. However, the convenience and efficiency they provided eventually won people over, despite some initial resistance.